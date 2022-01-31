As we head into February, the winter sports rgular season is wrapping up for Morenci athletics.
Wednesday, the wrestling team travels to Safford High to face Empire, Florence and Amphitheater.
“If we can get to where we are consistent across the board, we will be in a great position,” wrestling coach Casey Woodall said. “We have a great team, we just have to get where everyone is firing on all cylinders on the same day.”
Wednesday is also the last regular season match for seniors Cody Torres, Kaden Summer, Jericho Sanchez, Martin Smith, and Shawn Hudman.
“All five of those guys have been in our program for four years and have been outstanding leaders,” Woodall said. “They are all outstanding individuals and we are very blessed to have them on our team.”
On Friday, the Wildcats girls basketball team defeated Bisbee 50-42.
Delicia Roybal led Morenci with 12 points while Mia Ontiveros added 11.
Morenci’s girls basketball team fell to Pima 60-39 on Thursday, Jan. 27.
Zenayah Cortez led the Wildcats with 16 points.
Heading into this week the girls are currently 7-3 in non-invitational play and 3-2 in region play, good for second behind Pima.
It was a forgettable week on the boys side as Morenci lost 55-39 to Pima on Jan 27.
Morenci also suffered a defeat at the hands of Willcox 49-43 on Jan. 25.
The boys are currently 4-7 this season and 1-4 in the region.
Monday, the boys and girls traveled to Willcox to take on the Cowboys, after the paper went to press.
Both teams are on the road for the next several games before finishing up the season at home on Feb. 11 against Tombstone.
The soccer team hosted Andrada Polytechnic for senior night on Monday, after the paper went to print. The team beat them on their home fild on Jan. 27, 9-1.