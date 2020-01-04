SAFFORD — With the event starting earlier than what the three teams expected, and with a few teams bringing in a small roster, Morenci didn’t hesitate and came into Safford to lay down some business for the first meet of the year.
Morenci started the new year off with a team win, beating Safford, 52-27, and taking down St. David, 70-3.
“We feel pretty good about today’s meet. We have been practicing throughout the holiday break, so today was nothing new,” said Morenci’s Omar Ortega. “Moving forward, I feel pretty good. I have a lot of confidence in my team; every day we get better and we always ride for the brand.”
The Safford Bulldogs may not have started the first of the year as they would have liked, with an undersized roster and a young team; however, Safford wrestlers said they feel sturdy and look to finish this season strong.
Safford beat St. David, 60-12.
“Today, we came in outnumbered and had a couple of forfeits. We have a young team, but our heavier weights stepped up and our young team fought,” said Safford’s Zach Juarez. “Going forward, we feel pretty good; we got a lot of mat time this and last week, and every day we're growing as a team.”
Safford looks to bounce back during a home multi against Benson, Pima, and Thatcher on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 3:30 p.m.
Morenci participated in the two-day McGlumphy-Comaduran Duals in Benson this weekend.