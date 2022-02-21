Purchase Access

The Morenci girls basketball team wrapped up their season after a decisive playoff win.

On Feb. 15, Morenci’s girls basketball team defeated Pusch Ridge 66-18 in the 2A play-in game.

Morenci then fell to Valley Lutheran 54-36 on Friday. The team concluded with a 12-4 overall record.

Spring sports for Morenci begin on Wednesday when the golf team travels to Willcox to face Benson, Pima, Safford and Willcox at Twin Lakes Golf Course.

On Friday, the softball team hosts the Madison Highland Heat.

The girls tennis team hosts the Duncan Wildkats on Feb. 28. The boys don’t have a home meet scheduled until the end of March.

Baseball hosts its first home game on March 3, against the Show Low Cougars.

Track and field begins with a meet Feb. at South Mountain High School.

