Pima and Thatcher managed to complete half a game before Wednesday’s storms drew too close for comfort. Pima led 14-0 at halftime.
Almost four minutes into the game, Pima’s Sam Ray scored the first touchdown of the game off of a long passing play, catching it over the shoulder and booking for the final stretch. Hayden Blair scored the 2-point conversion.
Pima struck again late in the first quarter with Tuddy Smart rushing the last yard for a touchdown with 45 seconds left in the half. They attempted another conversion but Thatcher shut them down.
Thatcher tried to put together a successful offense, but a few bad snaps piled on top of turnovers left too much yardage between them and goal. They found some new life when Landon Duncan intercepted a pass and go them going back on offense, but the looming storm finally drew too close. During the weather delay halftime, a lightning strike that produce thunder that shook the ground officially ended the game for the night.
Both teams anticipate returning to Pima to finish the game on Oct. 19, starting at 5:30 p.m.