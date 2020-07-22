COVID-19 wasn't going to stop the Mt. Graham Little League players from having fun this summer.
Although they couldn't have a district All-Star tournament, two coaches picked the top 20 kids from the Minors and the Majors and split them into two competitive teams. The teams played the best two out of three last weekend. Awards for MVP, best pitcher, best hitter, and golden glove were given at the conclusion of the games.
The Majors Division All-star team coached by James Maldonado and Victor Trujillo and the Minors Division All-star team coached by Justin Echols and Jeff Faunce both won two out of three.