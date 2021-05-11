May 5-May 11
Baseball majors
Toni's Kitchen 8, Ponderosa Air 5
Elko Wire Rope 10, Vector Employer Solutions 5
Pepsi 8, Palmer & Johnson Dental 6
Toni's Kitchen 15, Vector Employer Solutions 0
Pepsi 12, Ponderosa Air 10
Elko Wire Rope 4, Palmer & Johnson 0
Standings
Elko Wire Rope 7-2
Palmer & Johnson Dental 6-3
Toni's Kitchen 5-4
Pepsi 5-4
Ponderosa Air 2-7
Vector Employer Solutions 2-7
Baseball Minors
Holladay's Photo 16, Haralson Tire 9
Maverick Motor Sports 14, Pioneer Title Agency 5
Eagle's Roost 6, Priority One Salon 6
Priority One Salon 12, Holladay's Photo 3
Eagle's Roost 18, Pioneer Title Agency 1
Maverick Motor Sports 13, Haralson Tire 6
Standings
Eagle's Roost 8-0-1
Priority One Salon 7-1-1
Maverick Motor Sports 4-5
Pioneer Title Agency 3-5-1
Holladay's Photo 3-6
Haralson Tire 0-8-1
Softball Majors
Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center 18, El Charro 8
Austin's Auto Advantage 17, ReLion Realty-Lydia Carter 3
Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center 12, SunWest 4
ReLion Realty-Lydia Carter 20, El Charro 6
Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center 10, Austin's Auto Advantage 6
Standings
Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center 9-0
Austin's Auto Advantage 6-2-1
ReLion Realty-Lydia Carter 5-4
SunWest 1-7-1
El Charro 0-8-1