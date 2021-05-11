May 5-May 11

Baseball majors

Toni's Kitchen 8, Ponderosa Air 5

Elko Wire Rope 10, Vector Employer Solutions 5

Pepsi 8, Palmer & Johnson Dental 6

Toni's Kitchen 15, Vector Employer Solutions 0

Pepsi 12, Ponderosa Air 10

Elko Wire Rope 4, Palmer & Johnson 0

Standings

Elko Wire Rope 7-2

Palmer & Johnson Dental 6-3

Toni's Kitchen 5-4

Pepsi 5-4

Ponderosa Air 2-7

Vector Employer Solutions 2-7

Baseball Minors

Holladay's Photo 16, Haralson Tire 9

Maverick Motor Sports 14, Pioneer Title Agency 5

Eagle's Roost 6, Priority One Salon 6

Priority One Salon 12, Holladay's Photo 3

Eagle's Roost 18, Pioneer Title Agency 1

Maverick Motor Sports 13, Haralson Tire 6

Standings

Eagle's Roost 8-0-1

Priority One Salon 7-1-1

Maverick Motor Sports 4-5

Pioneer Title Agency 3-5-1

Holladay's Photo 3-6

Haralson Tire 0-8-1

Softball Majors

Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center 18, El Charro 8

Austin's Auto Advantage 17, ReLion Realty-Lydia Carter 3

Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center 12, SunWest 4

ReLion Realty-Lydia Carter 20, El Charro 6

Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center 10, Austin's Auto Advantage 6

Standings

Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center 9-0

Austin's Auto Advantage 6-2-1

ReLion Realty-Lydia Carter 5-4

SunWest 1-7-1

El Charro 0-8-1

