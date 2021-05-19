May 11-May 17

Tournament games are scheduled for Monday through Thursday night this coming week. All three championship games will be held at 7 p.m. June 1.

Baseball Majors

Pepsi 12, Toni's Kitchen 9

Elko Wire Rope 8, Ponderosa Air 6

Palmer & Johnson Dental 7, Vector Employer Solutions 2

Standings

Elko Wire Rope 8-2

Palmer & Johnso Dental 7-3

Pepsi 6-4

Toni's Kitchen 5-5

Ponderosa Air 2-8

Vector Employer Solutions 2-8

Baseball Minors

Eagle's Roost 10, Maverick Motor Sports 8

Priority One Salon 14, Haralson tire 2

Holladay's Photo 13, Pioneer Title Agency 12

Standings

Eagles Roost 9-0-1

Priority One Salon 8-1-1

Maverick Motor Sports 4-6

Holladay's Photo 4-6

Pioneer Title Agency 3-6-1

Haralson Tire 0-9-1

Softball majors

Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center 10, Austin's Auto Advantage 6

ReLion Realty-Lydia Carter 17, SunWest 7

Austin's Auto Advantage 11, El Charro 6

Standings

Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center 10-0

Austin's Auto Advantage 7-3

ReLion Realty-Lydia Carter 6-4

SunWest 1-8-1

El Charro 0-9-1

