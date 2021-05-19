May 11-May 17
Tournament games are scheduled for Monday through Thursday night this coming week. All three championship games will be held at 7 p.m. June 1.
Baseball Majors
Pepsi 12, Toni's Kitchen 9
Elko Wire Rope 8, Ponderosa Air 6
Palmer & Johnson Dental 7, Vector Employer Solutions 2
Standings
Elko Wire Rope 8-2
Palmer & Johnso Dental 7-3
Pepsi 6-4
Toni's Kitchen 5-5
Ponderosa Air 2-8
Vector Employer Solutions 2-8
Baseball Minors
Eagle's Roost 10, Maverick Motor Sports 8
Priority One Salon 14, Haralson tire 2
Holladay's Photo 13, Pioneer Title Agency 12
Standings
Eagles Roost 9-0-1
Priority One Salon 8-1-1
Maverick Motor Sports 4-6
Holladay's Photo 4-6
Pioneer Title Agency 3-6-1
Haralson Tire 0-9-1
Softball majors
Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center 10, Austin's Auto Advantage 6
ReLion Realty-Lydia Carter 17, SunWest 7
Austin's Auto Advantage 11, El Charro 6
Standings
Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center 10-0
Austin's Auto Advantage 7-3
ReLion Realty-Lydia Carter 6-4
SunWest 1-8-1
El Charro 0-9-1