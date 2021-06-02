The Mt. Graham Little League wrapped up its season Tuesday night with three championship games. The All Star Tournament for baseball will be June 21-June 30.

Results

Baseball Majors

Toni's Kitchen 8, Elko Wire Rope 3

Palmer & Johnson Dental 8, Pepsi 5

Championship Game: Toni's Kitchen 9, Palmer & Johnson Dental 2

Baseball Minors

Maverick Motorsports 5, Priority One Salon 2

Eagle's Roost 21, Holladay's Photo 5

Championship Game: Eagle's Roost 10, Maverick Sports 0

Softball Majors

Austin's Auto Advantage 15, ReLion Realty-Lydia Carter 0

Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center 17, SunWest 1

Championship Game: Mt. Graham Medical Center 7, Austin's Auto Advantage 6

