The Mt. Graham Little League wrapped up its season Tuesday night with three championship games. The All Star Tournament for baseball will be June 21-June 30.
Results
Baseball Majors
Toni's Kitchen 8, Elko Wire Rope 3
Palmer & Johnson Dental 8, Pepsi 5
Championship Game: Toni's Kitchen 9, Palmer & Johnson Dental 2
Baseball Minors
Maverick Motorsports 5, Priority One Salon 2
Eagle's Roost 21, Holladay's Photo 5
Championship Game: Eagle's Roost 10, Maverick Sports 0
Softball Majors
Austin's Auto Advantage 15, ReLion Realty-Lydia Carter 0
Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center 17, SunWest 1
Championship Game: Mt. Graham Medical Center 7, Austin's Auto Advantage 6