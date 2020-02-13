THATCHER — The No. 8 Eagles were not able to use homefield as an advantage, as the No. 9 Mustangs came into town and took the road victory and ended the Eagles season.
Sahuarita defeated Thatcher, 1-0, on Wednesday afternoon in the first round of the playoffs.
“Overall I’m pleased with my team, we struggled to finish offensively, but we got the early goal, and that’s all we needed today,” said Sahuarita head coach Louis Dachtyl.
The Mustangs’ Anthony Giarraputo had the only goal of the game.
“Today was a rough loss; we came in as a higher seed than them, they got an early goal and we couldn’t capitalize,” said Thatcher’s Parker Hincha.
Thatcher goalie Brandon Udall had 11 saves in the game.
Thatcher finished the regular season a perfect 7-0 in regional play. With Wednesday’s loss, the Eagles finished with a 10-2 overall record.
In other soccer action:
The No. 11 Safford Lady Bulldogs upset No. 6 Fountain Hills, 4-1, on the road in the first round of the girls soccer playoffs Tuesday.
Safford will travel to Gilbert to face No. 3 Gilbert Christian in the quarterfinals Saturday, Feb. 15, at 2 p.m.