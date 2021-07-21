The following student-athletes were recognized by the NJCAA All-Academic Teams:
NJCAA All-Academic First Team: 4.0 GPA
Baseball: Griffyn Hyson, Brent Rigtrup
Basketball (M): Cameron Welker
Basketball (W): Emily Dogbatse, Mary Workman
Softball: Reegan Leppien
Tennis: Aliyah Henry, Taylor Rhoton, Cammie Wallace
Volleyball: Brooklyn Angle, Taya Baldwin, Joecy Cummings, Jalyn Osborne, Kiera Smith
NJCAA All-Academic Second Team: 3.80-3.99
Baseball: Dustin Benson, Tanner Shuffler
Basketball (W): Bayli Heap
Golf: Pedro Alvarez, Xavier De La Rosa
Softball: Alondra Lugo, Solymar Navarro
Volleyball: Danika Derrick
NJCAA All-Academic Third Team: 3.60-3.79
Baseball: Giovanni Cervantes, Max Chapman, Cameron Kennedy, Alec Larson
Basketball (M): Clifford Thompson
Basketball (W): Peyton Slaga
Softball: Alyssa Loera
Twenty-eight programs from across the country, including EAC, earned NJCAA Academic Team of the Year honors after achieving the highest GPA in their respective sport throughout the academic year.
Baseball 3.39
Basketball (M) 3.11
Basketball (W) 3.36
Golf 3.27
Softball 3.23
Tennis 3.30
Volleyball 3.67 8th Nationally
Baseball and men’s basketball finished 18th nationally while women’s Basketball and tennis finished 25th nationally.