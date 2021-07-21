ea logo.jpeg

The following student-athletes were recognized by the NJCAA All-Academic Teams:

NJCAA All-Academic First Team: 4.0 GPA

Baseball: Griffyn Hyson, Brent Rigtrup

Basketball (M): Cameron Welker

Basketball (W): Emily Dogbatse, Mary Workman

Softball: Reegan Leppien

Tennis: Aliyah Henry, Taylor Rhoton, Cammie Wallace

Volleyball: Brooklyn Angle, Taya Baldwin, Joecy Cummings, Jalyn Osborne, Kiera Smith

NJCAA All-Academic Second Team: 3.80-3.99

Baseball: Dustin Benson, Tanner Shuffler

Basketball (W): Bayli Heap

Golf: Pedro Alvarez, Xavier De La Rosa

Softball: Alondra Lugo, Solymar Navarro

Volleyball: Danika Derrick

NJCAA All-Academic Third Team: 3.60-3.79

Baseball: Giovanni Cervantes, Max Chapman, Cameron Kennedy, Alec Larson

Basketball (M): Clifford Thompson

Basketball (W): Peyton Slaga

Softball: Alyssa Loera

Twenty-eight programs from across the country, including EAC, earned NJCAA Academic Team of the Year honors after achieving the highest GPA in their respective sport throughout the academic year.

Baseball 3.39

Basketball (M) 3.11

Basketball (W) 3.36

Golf 3.27

Softball 3.23

Tennis 3.30

Volleyball 3.67 8th Nationally

Baseball and men’s basketball finished 18th nationally while women’s Basketball and tennis finished 25th nationally.

