Saturday was opening day of the 2021 Mt. Graham Little League season and the league also held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate last year's completion of a $275,000 light project.
Thanks to the support of the community, the league now has "top of the line" Musco field lights on four baseball/soccer fields, said Sara Bingham, league president.
Those who made the two-year project possible were: Freeport-McMoran, United Way, Graham County Electric Cooperative and Graham County Utilities, Graham County Parks, AYSO, Tri County Materials, Ace Hardware, Vista Recycling, Empire Machinery, Dave's Drilling and RAM Specialists.
Many provided financial contributions while others provided in-kind support. Because of COVID-19, the league was unable to celebrate last year, Bingham said.