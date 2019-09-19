SAFFORD — Safford hosted Amphitheater on Wednesday night in a back and forth match that ended in an Amphitheater win.
The Panthers defeated the Lady Bulldogs, 25-7, 25-12, 20-25, 25-21.
“We weren’t nervous after the third set; we just had to tighten up what we did on our side and focus a lot on serving and what they were doing; picking apart their weaknesses and focus on what we were doing good,” said Amphitheater head coach Samantha Reynolds.
The Lady Panthers came in hot, winning the first two sets with ease over the Lady Bulldogs by scoring on multiple serves and finding the right gaps to score.
The Panthers’ Ari Alonso picked apart the Bulldogs, scoring on eight straight servers to lead her team to victory in the first match.
The Lady Bulldogs came storming back to take the third set, thanks to CeAirra Bowman scoring on six straight serves and getting two big pancake digs.
In the fourth and final set the Bulldogs and Panthers were going back to forth in lead changes. Safford’s Rachel Fox tried to keep her team in the game with several spikes and digs, as did teammate Bowman, who continued her coverage of the floor to keep the ball in play.
However, the Panthers Malani Lopez rattled off four straight serves to end the Bulldogs’ drive and cement the Amphitheater win.
“We played with a lot of heart. But we need to work on covering and being there for our team and just hyping everyone up and be there for our team,” said Safford’s Sydney Tobias. “We need to work on passing and getting the ball up for our next game. We have a lot of great players and we just need to work on playing together.”
The Safford Bulldogs (0-6 overall, 0-1 region) will look to get back on track when they take part in the Payson Volleyball Invitational Saturday, Sept. 20, and host the Pusch Ridge Christian Academy Lions (4-2, 1-0) on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m.