SUPERIOR — The way the Superior defense kept taking the ball away, Fort Thomas’ offense didn’t have a whole lot of work to do.
The Fort Thomas Apaches put up a big goose egg, as the Superior Panthers blew the Apaches out, 48-0, in the second round of the 1A playoffs last Friday.
Before the game, the Eastern Arizona Courier caught up with Fort Thomas head coach Bracken Walker to get his thoughts before the game.
“Obviously, Superior is tough; they have speed that most teams in the state don’t have. We don’t have sort of a disadvantage for us, feel like we have a little advantage in the trenches, some physicality. So it’s going to be a speed game versus our physicality, and we will see who wins that matchup.”
After upsetting Duncan on the previous week, the Apaches were hoping that their magic would strike again against the Panthers on Friday night.
The Panthers got the party started on their first drive in the first quarter with a 4-yard touchdown run from Adam Navarrette, giving the Panthers an 8-0 lead in the early first quarter.
Navarrette finished the game with two rushing touchdowns and 137 yards rushing.
The Apaches turned the ball over six times, and four of those turnovers came in the first half. After only giving up 8 points in the first quarter, the Panthers woke up and put up 28 unanswered points in the second quarter.
The Apaches went into halftime down, 36-0.
Panthers quarterback Matthew Cruz finished the game with three passing touchdowns and 251 all-purpose yards. Panthers wide receiver and cornerback Sammy Lopez had a stellar game on both sides of the ball, with two offensive receiving touchdowns and three interceptions.
“I feel good about tonight’s win; we came and did business and got the shutout,” said Panthers free safety Andrew Martinez.
The Fort Thomas finished the season with a record of 6-5 and graduates 15 from this year’s team.