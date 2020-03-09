BYLAS — The Fort Thomas High School boys’ basketball team was honored with a parade in Bylas to celebrate their 2020 1A basketball championship.
The parade was a celebration with the team and community; it was for the elders and fans who couldn’t make it to Prescott Valley.
“This celebration was a huge success,” said Britton Preston, chair of the annual Mount Turnbull Parade is the annual Mt. Turnbull Parade Chairperson.
The parade consisted of celebrating the 2020 boys’ basketball state champions, as well as the junior high girls’ champions, Fort Thomas All-Stars, parents, and Tribal leaders and departments.
The event also featured a lunch at the end and celebrated the community.
“Congratulations to our state champions; the legacy continues for the Fort Thomas Apaches,” said Preston.