Pima Girls runner up trophy.jpg

After two consecutive Arizona Class 2A titles, the Pima girls basketball team couldn't quite pull off a three-peat, falling to Phoenix Country Day in Saturday's state final.

PHOENIX — Despite a monster game from senior Ashlynn Chlarson, the Pima Lady Roughriders didn’t have anyone else step up offensively and a chance at a third consecutive state championship slipped away.

The Lady Roughriders fell 54-43 to the top-ranked Phoenix Country Day School Lady Eagles Saturday at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in the Class 2A state final.

Ashlynn Chlarson led Pima with a game-high 29 points and 13 rebounds in the championship game.jpg

Pima's Ashlynn Chlarson (left) led her team with 29 points and 13 boards in Saturday's state title game in Phoenix.
Sadie Richardson dribbles the ball up court.jpg

Pima's Sadie Richardson brings the ball up court in Saturday's Class 2A state title game against Phoenix Country Day.

