PHOENIX — Despite a monster game from senior Ashlynn Chlarson, the Pima Lady Roughriders didn’t have anyone else step up offensively and a chance at a third consecutive state championship slipped away.
The Lady Roughriders fell 54-43 to the top-ranked Phoenix Country Day School Lady Eagles Saturday at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in the Class 2A state final.
“We battled, these girls really played hard,” said Pima head coach Roy Corona. “It was an excellent season. For what we lost last year and to come back to play for a state championship, they did good, and I am proud of them.”
The Lady Eagles stormed to quick 7-0 lead to start the game, but the two-time defending state champs got on board with a Madison Gann basket and started to rally.
Chlarson knocked down a pair of free throws and added a put-back basket midway through the first to bring Pima within 11-6. Ella Wiltbank knocked down a corner triple off an inbounds play and Chlarson scored inside to knot the game at 11. Chlarson added four more points and the teams were stilled tied heading into the second quarter.
Country Day's Nara Kaibara opened the second quarter with a triple and sophomore sensation Olivia Owens broke loose for a fast break layup for a quick 20-15 lead, forcing Pima into a timeout. Pima’s first basket of the second quarter came on a Jayci McClain drive. Lea Llamas tied the game at 20 with a drive to the basket and making the second of her free throw attempts.
With 2:54 remaining in the first, Chlarson gave the Lady Riders their first lead with a jumper and followed with a free throw for a 23-20 lead. Unfortunately for Pima, the Lady Eagles ended the half on a 6-0 run, and to make matters worse, Ady Hoopes missed the front end of a 1-and-1 opportunity and Llamas came up empty from the charity stripe with one second left in the first half.
Pima trailed 26-23 at the break.
The two teams continued to battle back and forth to start the second half. It wasn’t until Country Day’s Aila Kaibara shook loose Llamas and scored a jumper that the lead grew to two possessions, 32-27, with 4:28 left in the third.
Chlarson was fouled and made both of her free throws to bring Pima within three points, but Owens responded with a mini run. First, she nailed a three-pointer, went coast-to-coast for an easy layup and added free throws after being fouled by Sadie Richardson.
McClain ended Pima’s scoring drought with a triple at the two-minute mark, but Pima headed into the fourth quarter trailing, 41-32.
“There in the third, fourth quarter, (Country Day) hit shots, they drove and pulled up,” said Corona. “I even tried to go into a 1-3-1 zone, but they stepped out and hit a three.”
Within the first three-minutes of the fourth, Phoenix Country Day saw its lead grow quickly to 14 points. Chlarson did all she could, scoring 10 points in the quarter, but the Lady Roughriders never threatened.
Chlarson finished the game with a game-high 29 points and 13 rebounds. No other Pima player reached double figures.
“It was a tough game,” Chlarson said. “I felt a lot of weight on my shoulders because I started four years on varsity and getting to state (championship game) three times in a row, so it’s tough. I had to be the leader and had the mindset that we still got this.”