As the regular season comes to an end, it is playoff time in Pima.

The boys basketball team defeated Benson 59-24 on Feb. 10.

With the win, the Roughriders ended the regular season at 16-2 overall and 13-1 in conference play.

Pima’s boys end the regular season third in the 2A state rankings.

Pima’s girls basketball team beat Benson 72-33 on Feb. 10.

The Roughriders end their regular season 18-0 overall and 14-0 in conference play.

Entering the postseason, the girls are first in the 2A state rankings.

Both teams still await their opponents for the 2A postseason, but will host on Feb. 18.

Spring sports begin on Feb. 23, when the golf team faces Benson, Safford and Willcox at Twin Lakes Golf Course.

