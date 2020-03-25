Two Pima boys’ basketball players and their head coach have received recognition from the AIA for the 2019-20 basketball season.
Roughriders Alec Judd earned 2A All-Conference first team, 2A East All-Region first team and Region Player of the Year.
Drew Thompson earned 2A Honorable mention and 2A East All-Region first team.
Head basketball coach Cliff Thompson received 2A East Region Coach of the Year. Thompson finished the season with a 22-8 record, 13-1 region record, and took his team to the quarterfinals of the 2020 AIA 2A State playoffs.