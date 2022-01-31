Purchase Access

It was another great week for the Pima Roughriders as the boys and girls basketball teams kept their winning streaks alive.

The girls basketball team defeated Morenci 60-39 on Thursday.

Pima also defeated Bisbee 67-39 on Jan. 25.

After last week, the girls winning streak sits at 13 games.

Heading into February, the Roughriders sit at 20-1 overall, good for first in the 2A rankings. Pima is also 6-0 in the region, good for first in the 2A East.

On the boy’s side, Pima defeated Morenci 55-39 on Thursday.

The Roughriders also defeated Bisbee 67-34 on Jan. 25.

The boys are currently on a six-game winning streak and sit at 16-5 this season, good for fifth in the 2A rankings.

Pima is 6-0 in the 2A East, putting them at the top of the region.

Pima returned to the hardwood on Tuesday, to face Bisbee, after the paper went to press, then travels to Willcox on Friday to take on the Cowboys.

Saturday, the Roughriders host the Scottsdale Christian Eagles.

The girls tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. while the boys tipoff at 7.

