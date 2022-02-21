Purchase Access

Pima’s basketball teams both find themselves two wins away from state titles.

The boys basketball team advanced after defeating Trivium Prep 55-41 on Saturday

On Friday, Pima defeated the Miami Vandals 63-51.

With the win, the Roughriders take a 16-2 overall record into their semifinal matchup.

Pima now faces Scottsdale Christian on Friday at the Arizona Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum. Tipoff is scheduled for noon.

The winner of that game faces the winner of Phoenix Christian vs Rancho Solano Prep for the state championship on Saturday.

On the girl’s side, Pima defeated the Horizon Honors Eagles 77-15 and the San Carlos Braves 71-39 to advance to the semifinals.

Next up for the Roughriders is a game against St. Johns on Friday, also at Arizona Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum. Tipoff for that game is slated for noon as well.

The winner moves onto the championship where they will face the winner of Sedona Red Rock vs St. John Paul II.

Spring sports in Pima start on Wednesday when the golf team faces Benson, Safford and Willcox at Twin Lakes Golf Course.

The baseball team will hold its home opener Saturday at 10 a.m. when they host the San Tan Roadrunners.

Softball starts on the road with a game against Benson on March 1.

