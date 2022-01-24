Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Pima basketball teams continue to impress as both squads had another winning week.

Wednesday Pima basketball dominated Willcox as the girls won 93-16 and the boys won 75-32.

Friday, Pima’s boys traveled to Tombstone to take on the Yellow Jackets on the hardwood and won 94-34, extending their winning streak to four games.

Currently, Pima sits at 9-2 this season in non-invitational play and a perfect 4-0 in the region.

The Roughriders are currently first in the 2A East region and are currently ranked sixth in the state.

The girls also dominated Tombstone to the tune of 69-11.

After the win, Pima improves to 7-0 this season in conference play and 4-0 in the 2A East division.

The girls are also currently ranked first in the state.

The Pima boys and girls returned to the hardwood on Tuesday to host the Bisbee Pumas after the paper went to press.

The Roughriders next play Morenci on the road on Thursday.

Tags

Load comments