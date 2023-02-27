Coach Cliff Thompson's Pima Roughriders basketball program has been on the cusp on a state title, reaching the semifinals in seven of the last eight years. On Saturday, led by a special group of seniors, the Roughriders finally broke through, capturing the Class 2A state title with a 47-37 win over the Highland Prep Honey Badgers.
“It took perseverance," Thompson said. "The most we gave up this whole playoff was 43 points, and a lot of people doubted us because they don’t see us as a flashy offensive team, but we showed that defense wins championships.”
Pima’s Seth Russell opened the state final by muscling his way down low for a basket. Highland Prep’s Kohen Hill hit a little hook shot in the lane, a testament to Pima’s extraordinary length, to tie the game early.
After a goal-tending call in Pima’s favor, Pierce Ashby swatted away one of his five blocks, which led to brother Grant Ashby laying in an easy basket for a 6-2 lead. Highland Prep’s Presley Ibeh knocked down a triple, but Grant Ashby countered quickly with a drive to the basket.
The low-scoring first quarter ended with Pima ahead 8-5.
Hill tied the game to start the second with a three-pointer, but Pima's Garrett Curtis responded with a jumper. Following missed free throws, Nathan Skiba nabbed a put-back for a 12-8 lead with 5:39 remaining in the opening half.
Holding a two-point lead with just over a minute left in the half, Curtis nailed a trey for the Roughriders. Aeden Calini had a put-back for the Honey Badgers to make the score 17-14 at halftime.
The third quarter remained much of the same with both teams battling. Pima broke an early tie with baskets by Grant Ashby and Russell and then opened the biggest lead of the game when Ashby drilled a three-pointer with 2:42 left in the third putting the Roughriders up 26-19.
Highland Prep’s Hill drained a three of his own to keep the Honey Badgers within striking distance heading into the fourth quarter.
Two Pima steals led to baskets for Curtis and Russell to open up a 32-22 lead with 4:56 left in the game, prompting a Highland Prep timeout. Pima was able to maintain the 10-point cushion for the rest of the game. With 1:05 left, Coy Miller knocked down the first of two free throws for the Roughriders.
Hill attempted to rally the Honey Badgers, knocking down two three-pointers, but the Roughriders iced the game at the line, earning Pima its first state title since 1984.
Pima’s feat also marked the first time a public school has hoisted the Class 2A state championship since 1998.
Grant Ashby led Pima with 12 points. Curtis finished with 11, and Russell added 10.
“As a team, we played amazing,” said Russell, one of seven seniors who also captured a Class 2A football championship in the fall. “It’s so cool, and to go out and get two state championships in one year is phenomenal.”
Pima finished the season 26-3 and graduates Russell, Curtis, Miller, Grant, Pierce, Skiba, Wyatt Wiltbank and Leland Thompson.
“To get here, it took long, hard hours plus we’ve been playing together since we were little, like first grade,” Curtis said. “Defense wins championships, and we have a pretty tough defense.”