Pima's boys basketball team hoists the AIA Class 2A basketball trophy after defeating Highland Prep, 47-37, on Saturday.

Coach Cliff Thompson's Pima Roughriders basketball program has been on the cusp on a state title, reaching the semifinals in seven of the last eight years. On Saturday, led by a special group of seniors, the Roughriders finally broke through, capturing the Class 2A state title with a 47-37 win over the Highland Prep Honey Badgers.

“It took perseverance," Thompson said. "The most we gave up this whole playoff was 43 points, and a lot of people doubted us because they don’t see us as a flashy offensive team, but we showed that defense wins championships.” 

Pima senior Seth Russell finished Saturday's state title game with 10 points and nine rebounds.
Pima's Garrett Curtis drives for two of his 11 points in Saturday's state title victory over Highland Prep.
Pima senior Grant Ashby led his team in scoring with 12 points en route to Saturday's state championship win.

