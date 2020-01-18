PIMA — A technical foul to go with a low scoring first half, bodies hitting the floor and a tale of two halves are how it went down Friday night as the No. 11-ranked Pima Roughriders took down No. 16-ranked Benson Bobcats for the second time this season.
Pima beat Benson, 46-25.
“In the second half we turned things around by getting some rebounds and run our plays right so we did good,” said Pima’s Saydee Allred.
Pima started the party off right when Aubrie Sherwood hit a 3-point shot on the team’s first possession, which turned into a 9-2 scoring drive for Pima early in the first period.
The Bobcats were struggling early on offense and couldn’t take advantage of second-chance opportunities that they desperately needed.
Halfway through the quarter, the Bobcats Emily Darwin took over control, scoring 5 of the Bobcats 6 first-quarter points, which gave her team momentum heading into the second quarter down, 11-6.
Darwin finished the game with 14 points.
With both teams battling it out early in the second period, it was Benson that had the upper hand, shutting down Pima’s offense and forcing them Lady Roughriders to score only 4 second-quarter points.
The Bobcats found a little momentum late in the quarter, when they forced a Roughriders turnover that led to a Darwin fast break that tied the game at 15 apiece going into halftime.
Benson took its first lead of the game early in the second half after scoring off a fast break and putting the pressure on the Roughriders. Both teams exchanged baskets in the third quarter, but the momentum suddenly turned for the worse when Benson got a technical foul late in the period.
Pima took advantage of the technical foul as well as hitting a 3-point shot at the buzzer, giving the Lady ‘Riders a 27-21 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Bobcat’s self-destructed in fourth, turning over the ball and not being able to hit the open shot. The Roughriders’ Aubrie Sherwood scored 5 of her 24 points late in the fourth quarter.
“We just didn’t show up, I guess, in the late second half,” said Benson’s Chloe Martin.