New AIA Conference 2A football champions Pima High celebrate following Saturday's title game against Morenci in Safford.

SAFFORD — Pima High School’s Roughriders football team completed a dominant run through the Arizona Interscholastic Association Conference 2A playoffs with an exclamation point on Saturday night.

Star of game for Pima, No. 44 Wyatt Wiltbank, splits the Morenci defense enroute to the end zone on Saturday.

They defeated the No. 2 ranked Morenci High School Wildcats 50-19 in the second meeting between the two teams this season.

Morenci running back Michael Casillas (7) celebrates a touchdown in Saturday's AIA Conference 2A championship game against Pima.
The first and second place trophies were on display on the sideline during Saturday's Conference 2A championship game.
Wyatt Wiltbank (44) turns the corner during Saturday's Conference 2A championship game in Safford.
Members of the AIA Conference 2A Champion Pima Roughriders hold up their trophy following Saturday's win.
Pima coach Josh Wilkins gets a bath from his players following Saturday's Conference 2A Championship win. Later, someone offered Wilkins a blanket. He declined by explaining, "I'm warm in here," signaling his heart.

