Pima vs. Safford

Pima's Wyatt Wiltbank (44) looks to avoid a tackle by Safford's JoJo Ruelas in a non-conference football game on Aug. 26. 

 PHOTO By TOM BODUS/EA COURIER

Pima High School’s football team parlayed a number of Safford Bulldog errors and missed opportunities, as well as few fortunate breaks, into a 41-3 home win on Friday, Aug. 26.

On paper, the Roughriders, a Division 2A team who were playing their season opener, would have appeared to have been overmatched against a Division 3A team in Safford that had opened its season with a 27-20 road win over Phoenix Christian. But paper is cheap, and Pima rewrote the script and added a number of exclamation points.

