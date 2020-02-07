THATCHER — No. 7 Pima finished the season undefeated in division with a road victory over No. 15 Thatcher.
Pima defeated Thatcher, 56-44, on Thursday night.
We felt pretty good about tonight; it was nice to finish the regular season with a win over a rival,” said Pima’s Cliff Thompson.
Pima’s Drew Thompson had a game-high 19 points.
“It was a tough loss; we will go back to practice and bounce back,” said Thatcher’s TJ Lourdes.
Thatcher’s Michael Greer had 14 points for the game, and teammate Collin Thompson had a team-high 15 points.
No. 15 Thatcher (16-9) has one more regular season game, when the Eagles will host Tombstone (2-18) on Friday, Feb 7, at 7 p.m.
No. 7 Pima (21-5) will enter the 2A East Region tournament on Monday, Feb.10, at a time to be determined.