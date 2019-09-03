PIMA — Pima is headed into a tight matchup against Willcox on Sept. 6, and the plan to win is twofold: Shake up the Cowboys offense and execute as cleanly as possible.
Head coach John Bryant said, “Last year, I felt like we should have beat them, but they beat us. We just weren’t very well prepared for them. This year, I think it’s going to be a pretty even game against them. They’re pretty even with us. This difference maker, I think, will be execution. The team that makes the least amount of mistakes will win that ball game.
“They kind of run the pro-style raid offense. I think if we can disrupt that offense, we can cause them some trouble.”
Pima plays at Willcox at 7 p.m.