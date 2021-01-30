The COVID-19 pandemic may have had an impact on the size of the crowd on hand for Thursday night’s Thatcher versus Pima basketball game, but few, if any, would have asked for their money back. It was everything you could ask for.
Pima picked the 59-53 road win over the Eagles, moving the Roughriders to a perfect 3-0 on the season before they lost to St. David Saturday 53-48. Thatcher was sitting at 1-3 before losing to Coolidge 59-52 Saturday.
Pima got out to an early lead Thursday, 17-11 as the first period ended.
Thatcher closed the gap to three points in the first three minutes of the second quarter at 16-19. Feeling the Eagles closing in, the Roughriders went on an eight to one scoring drive, 27-17. That eight points would be the difference at halftime with Pima up 36-28.
At one point Thatcher got as close as five points mid-way through the third period, but could get no closer than that, as that period ended 48-41.
Throughout the night every rebound, every loose ball, and even every pass had been hotly contested, but in the final period things were about to get even better.
By the 2:04 mark of the final quarter Thatcher had closed the gap to 53-55, and many on hand may have thought it was all about to change when what appeared to be a possible three-point play by Brandon Curtis was waved off. That two-point difference was as close as it would get as Pima held on to four more points to close the game out 59-55.
Scoring Totals:
Pima:
Grant Ashby, 14.
Kenton Skiba, 11.
Jacob Brimhall, 9.
Kaleb Blair, 6.
Coy Miller, Tim Salyer and Seth Russell, 5.
Reggie Stewart, 4.
Thatcher:
Michael Greer, 14.
Brandon Curtis, 14.
Hudson Griffin, 9.
T J Reed and Brandon Napier, 7.
Wyatt Larson and Cody Jones, 2.
Thatcher vs Pima girls
The 62-42 win over Thatcher Thursday night gave the Pima girls basketball team a perfect 3-0 record before they headed into Saturday's game against St. David. Now the girls are 4-0.
The Lady Eagles started fast Thursday, building a seven-point lead at the 2:49 mark of first period. Pima cut down the gap to trail 15-12 at the start of quarter number two. With 2:32 remaining in the first half, Pima tied the score at 19 each. Pima then made a 5-0 scoring run to wrap up the first half with their first lead of the game, 24-19.
The Roughriders opened the second half with a 9-2 run, setting up a 10-point lead with a minute and 37 seconds left in the third period. Thatcher battled back to close the score to 35-31 as the final period opened up.
With five minutes remaning in the game, Pima stretched their margin with a 14-4 run to the final score of 62-42; That is the same score they defeated Benson by only six days before.
Scoring:
Pima:
Saydee Alred, 17.
Ashlyn Chlarson, 11.
Ashlie Sherwood, 10.
Nevaeh Grant, 10.
Aubrie Sherwood, 7.
Samantha Piippo, 3.
Jayci McClain, 2.
Thatcher:
Ashlyn Thompson, 12.
Cassidy Wakefield, 8.
Olivia Lunt, 8.
Haley Nicholas, 4.
Marleigh Nicholas, 4.
Area basketball action:
Boys:
Jan. 26: Safford 62, San Tan, 55
Jan. 29: Pusch Ridge 79, Safford 57
Jan. 26: Pusch Ridge 61, Thatcher 55
Jan. 28: Pima 59, Thatcher 53
Jan. 29: Coolidge 55, Thatcher 52
Jan. 29: St. David 43, Pima 48
Jan. 27: Duncan 61, Fort Thomas 42
Jan. 29: Duncan 59, Patagonia Union 25
Jan. 30: Duncan 55, Tombstone 45
Jan. 27: Morenci 68, Round Valley 50
Jan 29: St. Johns 55, Morenci 43
Jan. 30: Show Low 55, Morenci 40
Girls:
Jan. 26: Safford 49, San Tan 20
Jan. 29: Safford 46, Pusch Ridge 22
Jan. 30: Fort Thomas 56, Safford 47
Jan. 26: Thatcher 52, Pusch Ridge 22
Jan. 28: Pima 62, Thatcher 42
Jan. 29: Thatcher 52, Coolidge 28
Jan. 29: Pima 68, St. David 46
Jan. 27: Round Valley 61, Morenci 40
Jan. 29: St. Johns 75, Morenci 50
Jan. 30: Show Low 51, Morenci 32
Jan. 27: Fort Thomas 59, Duncan 29
Jan. 29: Duncan 30, Patagonia Union 21
Jan. 30: Duncan 35, Tombstone 21