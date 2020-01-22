PIMA — The Lady Roughriders turned a 10-point advantage at halftime into a nearly 20-point win Tuesday.
Pima defeated MorencI, 58-39, at home Tuesday night.
"We were pretty excited about going into tonight's game, and I feel like we got a pretty solid win out of it," saud Pima's Harley Lofgreen.
Pima's Saydee Allred finished with a game-high 24 points, while Nevaeh Grant finished with 19, including a big 3-pointer in the second period that sparked a 9-0 Pima run.
"We just weren't communicating as well as we (normally) do. Moving forward, we can work on moving the ball around," said Morenci's Devonee Medina.
Brigid Silvester and Destanee Marquez led the Lady Wildcats with 12 points each.
No. 10 Pima (13-5) played the 3A Safford Bulldogs (3-14) on Wednesday, Jan. 22
No. 18 Morenci (11-8) is at Phoenix Country Day School (10-1) on Friday, Jan. 24, at 5:30 p.m.