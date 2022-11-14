Playoff football theoretically is supposed to get more challenging the deeper one gets into the tournament, but there was little evidence of that Friday evening, as Pima, Morenci and Thatcher all managed double-digit victories in their quarterfinal Arizona Interscholastic Association Conference playoff games.
The Pima Roughriders delivered a thorough drubbing to the Camp Verde Cowboys in their second round game of the Conference 2A playoffs.
The outcome was never in doubt, with the No. 1 Pima bursting through for a 27-0 lead over the eighth-seeded Cowboys by the end of the first quarter and a 48-0 advantage at the half.
Pima’s second-half offense was held in check in the second half for most part by less urgency and a running clock. Campe Verde finally managed to avoid being shut out with a late touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Pima’s senior quarterback Seth Russell completed eight of 13 passes for 196 yards, including three for touchdowns. He also carried the ball once for a 3-yard TD.
Pima gained 134 yards on the ground, including 52 by junior Hayden Blair and 65 by senior Wyatt Wiltbank.
Juniors Jaxon John and Sam Ray and senior Leland Thompson each collected touchdown grabs. John also registered five tackles and an interception on defense.
Senior linebacker Tucker Wilkins led Pima’s defense with 12 tackles, and another senior, Grant Ashby, made two picks and scored on a kickoff return.
After the game, Pima Head Coach Josh Wilkins advised his team to enjoy the remainder of the season and to celebrate each other’s victories. Nevertheless, he reminded them “to stay focused on the prize” — a state championship.
The Roughriders will face a familiar foe Saturday when they take on No. 4 Willcox. The Cowboys (10-2) fell to Pima 27-14 on Sept. 24, in Willcox. On Friday, they defeated fifth-seeded Holbrook, 51-12.
Saturday’s game will be played at 6 p.m. at Safford High School. It will be livestreamed on the NFHS network.
No. 2 seed Morenci continued its own march through the 2A playoffs with a 52-6 win over No. 7 Tonopah Valley. The Wildcats next head to Westwood High School to take on third-seeded Scottsdale Christian Academy (10-2). Morenci previously defeated the Eagles 30-6 at home on Aug. 19.
In Conference 3A action, undefeated Thatcher was tested early by No. 8 Valley Christian before pulling away for a 56-35 victory. The No. 1 Eagles (12-0) led 28-20 at the half against the Trojans (9-3).
Thatcher next plays Saturday at Mountain Pointe High School against No. 4 Show Low. The Cougars (11-1) topped Paradise Honors 77-42 to advance.
Thatcher’s and Morenci’s games also have 6 p.m. kickoffs and will be livestreamed on the NFHS Network.