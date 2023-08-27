DSC_0433 (2).JPG

Pima running back Jeremiah Martinez (33) drags a Safford defender behind him as he makes a big gain before being forced out of bounds in a game played Friday in Safford.

The Pima High Roughriders signaled Friday night with their 34-25 road win over Safford High School that they’re going to be a tough out if they’re going to be dethroned as the Arizona Division 2A football champs.

The Roughriders (1-0) opened their 2023 campaign in much the same fashion they did their 2022 one: with a signature win against a Division 3A opponent. Last year, Pima dominated the Bulldogs, 41-3, at home.

Safford running back Izaiah Alvarado (3) attempts to beat two converging Pima defenders to a hole in a football game played Friday night in Safford.
Pima's Tuddy Smart (36) runs to daylight in a football game against Safford High Friday night.
Safford receiver Chris Shatto attempts to pick up extra yards in a home game Friday against Pima High.

