The Pima High Roughriders signaled Friday night with their 34-25 road win over Safford High School that they’re going to be a tough out if they’re going to be dethroned as the Arizona Division 2A football champs.
The Roughriders (1-0) opened their 2023 campaign in much the same fashion they did their 2022 one: with a signature win against a Division 3A opponent. Last year, Pima dominated the Bulldogs, 41-3, at home.
Friday night, it wasn’t quite so easy. Safford (1-1) scored on the first play from scrimmage. Quarterback Jojo Ruelas connected with junior Cole Goodman on a slant route that went 72 yards for a score. The two-point attempt failed, but the Bulldogs were up 6-0 with only moments elapsed in the game.
It appeared the hole for Pima was going to get deeper pretty quickly when the Roughriders fumbled the ball away on the following possession. Safford, however, repaid the kindness with a fumble of their own, and this time Pima made good on the opportunity, putting the ball in the end zone on a run by Tuddy Smart. A failed two-point attempt kept the score knotted up at 6 apiece.
Safford answered quickly on a touchdown grab by Cole Yentsch with less than a minute to play in the first quarter. The PAT was good, putting the Bulldogs up 13-7 at the end of one.
The cross-county rivals spent much of the second frame jockeying for field position until less than five minutes remained in the half. That’s when Pima’s aggressive and opportunistic defense helped lead a charge to 21 unanswered points to close out the period.
The onslaught started with an interception and long runback by Jaxon John that the offense ultimately converted into a 9-yard TD run by Jeremiah Martinez and a made two-point conversion.
The Roughriders hit pay dirt again almost immediately when Smart intercepted Ruelas and ran the ball back 35 yards for the score. John’s PAT was good, putting Pima up 21-13.
Smart was in the right place at the right time again on the following series, when he picked off Ruelas a second time to give his team the ball at their own 35.
The Roughrider quarterback directed his offense down the field until he was ultimately able to connected with senior Sam Ray in the Safford end zone to cap the first half scoring at 27-13.
The third quarter played to a draw until there was less than 1.5 minutes left. That’s when Pima running back Martinez made his second visit to the Bulldog end zone on a 1-yard run. John’s kick was good, putting the Roughriders up 34-13.
Safford looked like it might have a chance to stage a comeback in the fourth with two touchdown scores, but a failure to convert on two-point attempts kept their deficit just a bit too big to overcome.
Pima Head Coach Josh Wilkins told his squad after the game they deserved to feel good about their performance.
“We aren’t supposed to beat a school this size,” he said, and yet, despite the odds, his team dominated most of the game.
“You were punishing people,” he said.
Wilkins acknowledged his team had a bit of “first-game jitters” going into the contest, and he said he wants to see his team “clean up some mistakes” going forward. Nevertheless, he said he’s excited about the outlook for his team this season.
“We expect good things,” he said.
In other action Friday night, 2022 2A runner-up Morenci moved its record to 2-0 with a 24-6 win over Round Valley. Last year's 3A runner-up, Thatcher drew even for the year at 1-1 by crushing the Crismon Rattlers, 40-0.
In a 1A matchup on Thursday, Duncan (1-1) defeated Fort Thomas (0-2) by the score of 12-0. The Apaches have been held scoreless so far this season.
