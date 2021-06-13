The Pima Roughrider girls and boys high school basketball teams won the championship in the “Beat the Heat” Round Valley tournament this past weekend. The tournament started with round robin play on Friday where both girls and boys went undefeated defeating teams such as Holbrook, Alchesay and Valley for the girls and Showlow, Round Valley and Valley for the boys.
Tournament play began Saturday morning with the girls defeating Round Valley, Holbrook (for the second time) and Valley. Holbrook made it back to the championship game to try for a third time to best the undefeated Pima girls only to fall short. After a defensive battle, Pima girls won 27-23 to take the tournament championship.
This is the second time in a row the Pima girls have won the Round Valley Tournament going undefeated both times.
Pima boys defeated Holbrook and Showlow to reach the championship game vs a tough Safford team. Pima boys took the championship game with a score of 48-42 to complete a Pima Roughrider sweep.