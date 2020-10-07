Pima High School and Region 2A San Pedro rival Willcox have both had early season football games cancelled due to COVID-19 positive tests, but this is not just a local issue.
According to Arizona Interscholastic Association’s Sports Information Coordinator Seth Polansky, so far this season a total of 290 varsity football games have been cancelled. That number includes the teams that have cancelled all of their fall sports, including 20 teams in the northern part of the state.
Pima expects to be able to compete again on Oct. 23, said Pima High School Principal Cody Barlow. They'll be meeting the also presently quarantined Willcox on the Cowboys' home field.
Safford ‘s season opening game with Willcox was cancelled, but thus far Thatcher, Morenci, Fort Thomas and Duncan have avoided any cancellations.