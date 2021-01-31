After playing Thatcher Thursday, the Pima Roughriders took on St. David Friday night. The boys lost their first game of the season 53-48 and the girls won 68-46.
Pima Roughriders have mixed results against St. David.
Most Popular
-
Prison inmates continue to add to Graham County's COVID-19 numbers
-
Kristie Arlene Bahschnitt
-
Clifton man facing multiple sex crime charges
-
Fun times
-
Mandy (Amanda) Romero
-
Joyce Ada Goodman Maylen
-
Pima, Fort Thomas girls basketball teams remains undefeated
-
Overall death toll grew by 25% in Arizona in 2020
-
Danny Howdeshell
-
New scholarship created to honor long-time educator Brad Moon