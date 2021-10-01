Pima Roughriders now 4-2 Eastern Arizona Courier Oct 1, 2021 Oct 1, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Bobcat Wyatt Wilharm, senior, pressures Pima junior quarterback Seth Russell into throwing an interception Friday in Benson. Photos by Mark Levy, Herald/Review Media Junior receiver Aiden Finch attempts the catch near the goal line Friday. Pima defender Leland Thompson, junior, was called for interference on the play. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Pima Roughriders defeated Benson 14-7 Thursday night in Benson. They'll be taking on Willcox next week at home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments Most Popular Safford man dies in accident Recall petition taken out against Sheriff Sumner Duncan man facing prison after admitting he abused 12-year-old From the Editor: It's the principle of the thing Three Safford residents killed in Highway 191 crash Investigation into Morenci mine fatality continues Jennifer Stailey Berg Lemons Fatal accident at Morenci mine under investigation Looking back: Evidence of Donald Miller's years of service abound Thomas Delaware Ross, Jr.