PIMA — Pima High School football players received first and second team honors for the 2A Black Region.
Pima’s Kaleb Blair and Trevor Pruszynski both earned honorable mentions for the 2A Conference, as well as 2A Black All-Region first team at receiver (Blair) and offensive lineman (Pruszynski).
Blair also earned 2A Black All-Region second team at kickoff returner.
Others named to the All-Region second team were: Caleb Barlow as defensive lineman, Brendon Hughes as linebacker and Teddy Rector as offensive utility/flex player.
For the 2A Black Region, Nash Hughes, Jack Mckenzie, Uriel Murrieta and Wyatt Schmidt all earned honorable mentions.