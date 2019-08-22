PIMA — Back from a two-year mission for his church, Pima’s Braven Grant finds himself fulfilling a childhood dream: playing basketball for Eastern Arizona College.
“Ever since I was a little kid, I wanted to play for EA,” Grant said. “I watched them play while growing up and went to every single game. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do, so I reached out and just asked him if I could be a part of the team and help out and contribute in any way.”
Maurice Leitzke is the head coach of the EAC men’s basketball team, and Grant said Leitzke “let me come to some open gyms and decided to let me walk on and become a part of the team this year.”
When asked about achieving a childhood dream, Grant said, “It’s actually super exciting to be with the players and practicing with them. We just got gear and everything, so to actually have EAC basketball gear and stuff is super exciting. Every game I’ve watched, I’d picture being a part of the team and out there on the court. I’ve been to their camps and everything since I was a little kid. It’s fun to be a part of.”