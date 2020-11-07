Area Volleyball Roundup
Pima, with a perfect 10-0 region record claimed the Region 2A East Title. The Roughriders were 13-2 overall and are ranked the No. 4 team in AIA Cass 2A. They will face No. 15 Benson at McClintock High School on Nov. 14. (Time to be determined.) The Roughriders and Benson met twice in the regular season. Pima beat the Lady Bobcats 3-0 twice, (25-14,25-14 & 25-17, and 25-17, 25-9 & 25-15)
The Thatcher Lady Eagles entered November as the 3A South Central Region Champs and ranked No. 4 in the AIA 3A Rankings.
They had ended October with a 3-0 road win over San Tan Foothills. On Monday, Nov. 2, they beat cross town rival Safford 3-0 and Tuesday night, the Lady Eagles collected yet another 3-0 win hosting the American Leadership Academy-Gilbert.
On Wednesday’s AIA Rankings Thatcher remained in the No. 4 spot. The AIA State Tournament Brackets have Thatcher facing 3A South Champion Tanque Verde at Marcos de Niza High School on Nov. 14, game No. 4. (Time to be determined.)
Safford lost 3-0 to Thatcher on Monday and 3-1 to Payson on Tuesday. They were to face Florence at home on Wednesday and Pima on Thursday to finish the season. Wednesday’s rankings found the Lady Bulldogs in the 21st Class 3A. Safford will travel to face No. 12 Parker on Nov. 11 at 6 p.m. in the play-in part of the tournament.
Morenci Lady Wildcats finished the 2020 season, 7-3 in the Region and finished in the runner-up spot behind Pima. Ranked at No. 10 in Class 2A State wide, they will meet No. 7 Phoenix Country Day, 9-1, at McClintock on Nov. 14.
Duncan‘s Tuesday night game with Immaculate Heart was cancelled and the Lady Wildkats finished the season with a home game with Alley Union on Thursday night.
Fort Thomas had to cancel their last seven games due to COVID-19. Prior to cancellations, the Lady Apaches were 1-2 in 1A South and 4-5 overall with No. 14 statewide ranking.