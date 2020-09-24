The Pima and Safford volleyball teams met for their second matches of the young season in Pima Tuesday night and Pima picked up a 3-1 win.
Safford won the first game 25-23, driven by an 8-point scoring surge before Pima finally got on the scoreboard at 8-1. With the score tied at 18, Pima went on a five-point run before SHS broke through to tie the game again at 21. The two teams swapped serves until Safford managed the 25-23 win.
The two teams battled back and forth in the second game, until Pima went on a scoring run of five points late in the game, making it 21-16. Safford picked up two points as Pima made their final four-point run to make it 25-18.
Pima took the third game, 25-10, managing to hold serve through much of the game.
In the final game, Pima managed a 16-9 advantage before the Bulldogs closed to 14-18. At that point Pima stretched the lead 23-16 in route to the final 25-19 win.
On Sept. 29. Pima will travel to Benson (0-1), while Safford makes the short trip to Thatcher, which is also 0-1.