Tuesday night No. 1 Pima girls and the No. 3 Pima boys basketball teams made the trip up the Hill to meet the Morenci Lady Wildcats and Wildcats in Region 2A East competition.
It took the Roughrider girls very little time to establish why they are the top 2A team in the state.
Pima had an 11-0 lead before the Lady Wildcats could light up their side of the scoreboard and Pima finished the first quarter up 20-7.
Morenci cut the margin to 25-11, but the Riders went on a 20-zip scoring run to finish the first half 38-11.
Pima was just as deadly shooting the ball in the second half, putting 22- points and the Lady Cats could only respond with three.
The final period was pretty much the same as the first three; it was filled with the Roughriders' sharp shooting and tenacious defense.
Final score, 70-19.
The second game, on the other hand, was a battle royal from the start.
The Wildcats lead through most of the first quarter, but the most they were up was five points.
The Roughriders closed the gap and took their first lead of the night on a three-point buzzer-beater shot by Trett Wiltbank, to move Pima ahead 15-13 at the end of the first.
Midway in the second period Pima worked themselves to a 24-18 cushion.
Morenci would have none of that, however, fighting back to close the gap to 26-24 at the half time intermission.
Riding on the momentum they created in the second period, the Wildcats built a 32-26 advantage at the 3:14 mark and managed to stay on top 44-38 at the final period began.
Down 46-38 early in the final stanza, Pima came storming back, 48-47. With only 2.5 seconds remaining in the game, senior Roughrider Tim Salyer sunk the game winning shot; 49-48.
Girls:
Pima:
Saydee Allred, 18.
Ashlie Sherwood, 16.
Ashlyn Chlarson, 10.
Aubrie Sherwood, 7
Nevaeh Grant, 6.
Jayci McClain, 4.
Sam Piippo 3.
Kyli Mattice, and Braylen G. 2 each.
Morenci:
Julianna Aguilar, 5.
Zenayah Cortez, and Destanee Marquez, 3.
Jadah Cortez, Delicia Royal and Mia Sanchez, 2 each.
Boys:
Pima:
Tim Salyer, 14.
Grant Ashby, 12.
Seth Russell, 8.
Trett Wiltbank, 7.
Kenton Skiba, 5.
Kaleb Blair, 3.
Morenci:
Shawn Michael Chavez, 17.
Christian Mutengela, 15.
Maddux Martinez, 10.
Derek Saenz, Jordan Reyes and Nico Hammond, 3 each.
Torman Lang, 2.