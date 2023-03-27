Ashlynn Chlarson

Pima senior center Ashlynn Chlarson (shooting) was selected as the AIA Conference 2A Offensive Player of the Year.

 PHOTO AARON TOHTSONI

Pima senior Ashlynn Chlarson was recognized by the 2A Conference coaches as the top offensive player this season.

“It’s a great accomplishment because I’ve been working hard and my hard work has paid off,” said Chlarson. “It makes me happy because I think I did all that I could have (this season),”

