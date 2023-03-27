Pima senior Ashlynn Chlarson was recognized by the 2A Conference coaches as the top offensive player this season.
“It’s a great accomplishment because I’ve been working hard and my hard work has paid off,” said Chlarson. “It makes me happy because I think I did all that I could have (this season),”
The 6-foot-2 senior averaged 20.8 points and 11.2 rebounds during a 27-3 senior campaign that included a third straight state championship game appearance.
Freshman year, Chlarson made varsity and stepped into a starting post role before an injury sidelined her for almost half of a season. Fast forward to her sophomore season, she helped Pima to a state title.
As a junior, Chlarson continued to be a key cog for the Lady Roughriders as they completed back-to-back state championship campaigns.
However, between her junior and senior seasons, Chlarson elevated her game by competing with Arizona Elite, a recommendation that came from Xavier College Prep’s Jasmine Olivar, a former Fort Thomas standout who took her game to the 6A level. Chlarson eventually made the second best team in the Arizona Elite program that plays nationally.
With Elite, Chlarson traveled to Ohio and Pennsylvania and played against posts 6-foot-4 and taller, who challenged her to step up her game and grow as a top-tier post player.
“There was a lot of weight on my shoulders,” said Chlarson, referring to the recent high school season. “I had to step up with these younger girls, and I had to be the one that made sure everyone’s attitude was up.”
Chlarson said she had to learn how to be a vocal leader who set an example for her teammates in her senior season. One example of her rising to the occasion is when she came up with two big steals late in the Roughriders' battle against second-ranked San Carlos in the 2A semifinals.
With the score 42-40 and Pima’s chances at a third straight championship appearance hanging in the balance, it was Chlarson who made two daring defensive plays that helped her team seize the lead.
“We went into halftime winning by 10, but they caught up and my teammates were down, so I had to make a move,” said Chlarson.
Eventually the Lady Roughriders vanquished San Carlos on the back of their top player’s 21 points. However, in the state championship game, Chlarson's 29 points and 13 rebounds were not enough for Pima against top-ranked Phoenix Country Day.
“I want to thank my my parents, my (high school) coach, my club coach and all of my supporters,” said Chlarson.
While Chlarson has received various college offers from nearly every Arizona junior college in the state, her decision hinges on the fact that she wants to continue playing at a higher level, and she said she is still weighing where will best for her academically and athletically.
Chlarson was not the only Roughrider to earn post-season honors. Teammate Jayci Mcclain was named first team All-Conference, while Ella Wiltbank received an honorable mention nod.