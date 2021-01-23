The Benson Bobcats hoopsters traveled to Pima last Friday night and managed to hang with the Roughriders until mid-point of the second quarter. That's when Pima Coach Cliff Thompson called a time out that fired up the Roughriders and prompted a 17-to-5 scoring drive and a 50-32 halftime lead.
Following the break Pima seemed a bit sluggish, but after another Thompson time out it started “raining 3’s”. Senior Kenton Skiba nailed four-three pointers and one two-point shot, accounting for 14 of his game-high 20 points in the third quarter.
Kaleb Blair and Grant Ashby also added threes in the 24-point third quarter, giving the Riders a 74-40 lead going into the final period.
Pima scored six points in the final period and Benson added seven, but they could not close the gap, final score 80-47.
The boys are 2-0 heading into Tuesday's game againt St. Johns. They had also defeated Globe, 81-46.
The Pima girls baskeball team are also 2-0 heading into their game Tuesday night, handing Benson a 62-42 loss, on the heels of a prior 57-25 win over Safford.
Starting fast and finishing strong, the girls' game was never in doubt. Samantha Piippo led the scoring with 15, followed by Saydee Allred with 12, Ashlynn Chlarson 11, and Nevaeh Grant added 10 for those in double digits; Ashlie and Aubrie Sherwood had six points each, Jayci McClain added four points.
Area Basketball Action:
Boys:
Safford fell to Snowflake, 76-48.
Thatcher defeated Globe 59-47, but had their game with Holbrook cancelled.
Fort Thomas is now 1-2, with 32-25 loss to Patagonia, a 57-53 loss to Miami and a 62-43 win over San Simon 62-43.
Duncan suffered a Friday night 83-75 loss to Mogollon; the Wildkats chalked up wins over San Simon, 60-26 and Anthem Prep, 59-26.
Morenci was idle.
Girls:
The Safford Lady Bulldogs fell to Gilbert Christian 37-20, but had a pair of wins earlier in the week, besting Eastmark 33-31, and Az College Prep 40-28.
Thatcher had games with Globe and Holbrook cancelled.
The Fort Thomas Lady Apaches’ Friday game with Cibecue was cancelled, as was their game with Superior. Wins over Patagonia, 75-31 and San Simon, 62-18 finds Fort Thomas at 2-0 as of Friday.
Friday night the Duncan Lady Wildkats lost to Mogollon 51-22. A prior loss to Anthem Prep 35-17 followed a 24-20 win over San Simon.
Morenci was idle.