Safford High School's wrestling team has been putting in the hours lately getting ready for their much-delayed season, which will start Jan. 18. Safford took down Pima, 40-29; defeated Benson, 51-15; and beat Thatcher, 60-15, during their final home meet of the season last year. They also took home the first-place prize at the inaugural Trojan Duals Invitational at Catalina Magnet High School.

Tags

Load comments