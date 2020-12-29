Safford High School's wrestling team has been putting in the hours lately getting ready for their much-delayed season, which will start Jan. 18. Safford took down Pima, 40-29; defeated Benson, 51-15; and beat Thatcher, 60-15, during their final home meet of the season last year. They also took home the first-place prize at the inaugural Trojan Duals Invitational at Catalina Magnet High School.
Most Popular
-
Aston Homes owner and accountant facing federal prison time after pleading guilty to PPP-related fraud
-
Meet the Top Shelf Elves; Gila Valley trio make Christmas merry for many
-
Child abuse suspect deemed incompetent to stand trial
-
47 years wasn't long enough; teacher back at it
-
PJ's Cafe owner indicted on 17 felony counts
-
Safford man's goal: making life just a little bit better
-
Arizona COVID-19 patients break hospital records
-
Raymond Reyes Avelar
-
Nearly 100 more Graham County patients battling COVID-19
-
John R. Zimmermann