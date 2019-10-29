SAFFORD — In a back and forth, goal-for-goal game, AYSO 19U co-ed Purple team came back from behind to beat Orange in a shootout victory for the championship.
Purple beat Orange, 6-5, on Saturday night for the championship.
“If we would have had 11 players, I think we could have put in more goals and play better,” said Parker Barney, from the Orange team. “With our eight or nine players we had throughout the whole season, we did all we could. And I know everyone gave it their all and there is nothing more that I can ask for from this team.”
Barney scored three goals for Orange.
In the first half, there were penalty kicks and goals. Barney got the Orange team on the board first when he got past the defender and kicked it to the corner of the goal to go up, 1-0, over Purple.
After a few missed attempts at the goal, Purple’s aggressiveness and great passing led to a Tyler Bierman goal that tied the game at 1-1.
Bierman finished the game with four goals, with three coming in the first half.
Toward the end of the first half, Purple was up, 3-2, until the purple team committed a foul on Barney, who was awarded a penalty kick. Barney scored, taking the game into the half tied at 3-3.
In the second half, Orange went up, 5-3, with Talon Brown getting his first goal of the game and Barney scoring another goal off a penalty kick.
Down but not out, the Purple team kept composure and answered back, scoring two unanswered goals from Bierman and Parker Hincha, tying the game with seven minutes left.
Ninety minutes weren’t enough as Purple and Orange were tied at 5-5 at the whistle.
A shootout was needed to decide who would take home this year’s championship. Purple made the first kick and Orange missed.
Then it came down to Parker for Purple’s final kick. He moved toward the ball with confidence and put the ball in the back of the net to make Purple the 2019 champs.
“I felt like we played great and we all played together,” Bierman said.