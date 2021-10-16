Friday night the temperature in Safford finally felt like football season, as the Bulldogs welcomed the Lions of Pusch Ridge to the Bulldogs' senior night.
Safford’s offense was warmed up in the first quarter and managed a 14-10 lead mid-way through the second quarter, but as the temperature continued to drop it seemed the Bulldogs' offense begin to cool down as well as. As the Bulldogs cooled down it seemed the Lions’ offense was headed the other direction. PRCA left Safford Friday night with a 38-14 win.
The loss on Friday night moves the Bulldogs and PRCA to matching 6-2 season marks, Safford is 1-1 in region 3A South and Pusch Ridge is 2-1. This Friday night Safford will travel to face 5-2 Sabino and PRCA will return to the Gila Valley to face the Eagles of Thatcher now also at 6-2, but perfect in 3A south at 2-0.
The Lions lit up the scoreboard first with 21-yard pass from Ryan Fontaine to Bubba Mustain, with successful PAT, 7-0.
The next Bulldog drive stalled and they were forced to punt from their own 35-yard line.
It may have been cold and or just good solid contact by the Bulldogs, but the football squirted free and Safford sophomore Michael Chavez pounced on the free ball at the PRCA 24-yard line.
The Bulldogs wasted little time turning the freebie into points. A pair of runs by Christian Smith and a Lions’ penalty moved the ball to the eight- yard line. Damian Rios found the end zone on the first play following the penalty. PAT blocked, 7-6.
Five plays into the Lions’ next possession, the Lions fumbled yet again, this time at their own 45-yard line as the first quarter came to an end.
Aided by several PRCA penalties, the Bulldogs opened the second quarter with a 56-yard, 10-play drive with a Smith two-yard touchdown run. Smith added a two-point conversion, 14-7 Bulldogs.
The Lions’ Bryce Jewell took the ensuing kickoff and was able to weave himself down the field to set PRCA up at the Bulldogs’ 40-yard line.
The Safford defense stiffened and the Lions were only able to get as close as the six-yard line, after three tries PRCA had to settle for a field goal attempt that moved the score to 14-10.
The Bulldogs went three and out and PRCA would only need three plays and a 28-yard Fontaine to Mustain pass to take their first lead of the night, with successful PAT, 17-14.
That score would last until halftime.
The second quarter saw the Bulldogs moving the ball well, getting to the Lions' 13-yard line, where Safford elected to attempt a field goal. The kick was blocked.
Failing to get the three points, SHS had to watch PRCA pad their advantage to 27-14 at the 7:06 mark.
The two teams would slug it out through the remainder of the third period, both teams logging a pair of three and outs each.
PRCA would open the fourth quarter with another Fontaine run for the touchdown, successful PAT, 31-14.
On their next possession the Bulldogs would turn the ball over on downs following a sack on fourth and one.
Coming in on relief, PRCA quarterback Hayden Hallett put his name in the scorebooks with a six-yard TD pass to Mustain, PAT was good 38-14.
Safford continued to battle as the clock began to work against them. SHS forced yet another PRCA fumble; Safford junior Ben Tellez grabbed ball and gained six-yards to the Lions' 28-yard line, but the Bulldogs could not capitalize on this freebie as time slipped away.
Safford and Thatcher have one game each remaining prior to their “Cross County Rivalry Clash” on Oct 29.
Many eyes in Graham County will be watching this week's games closely as the run up the “Clash.”
The Bulldogs will face Sabino, who lost to the Eagles on 45-28 back in September. The Eagles will face PRCA, fresh off the SHS win, as they return to the Valley to meet THS on the field at Eastern Arizona College, also the site of this season's “Clash.”