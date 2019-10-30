FORT THOMAS — Senior cheerleader Nicky Carrizoza took a few moments to answer some questions about herself and cheerleading.
Q: What made you join cheerleading, and how long have you been doing it?
A: Well, throughout my high school years, I’ve always been interested in doing cheer. I was just a little too scared to try out. This year, I finally came out of my comfort zone and tried out for the squad. Sadly, this is my first year doing cheer.
Q: What is the hardest part about cheer?
A: The hardest part about cheer would have to be memorizing the words to a difficult cheer and the movements that go with it.
Q: What is your favorite moment so far of cheer?
A: My favorite moment would have to be doing the Mini Cheer Camp. It was such an amazing time teaching the kiddos our cheers and learning a dance with them, then performing during one of our football games at halftime.
Q: What is your favorite sport to cheer?
A: Well, I’ve only cheered for football, which was really fun. I’m most excited about basketball; the games are always intense!
Q: What are you going to miss the most about cheerleading?
A: The thing I’m going to miss the most would have to be cheering on our boys and girls teams. I’m also going to miss cheering/being goofy with the cheer squad.