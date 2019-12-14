SAFFORD — Mason Duros, a senior basketball player at Safford high school, took some time after a game to answer Eastern Arizona Courier questions about his prep basketball career.
Courier: Who is your favorite NBA player and why?
Duros: My favorite basketball player, currently, would have to be Luka Dončić of the Dallas Mavericks. He inspires me as a shooter, especially when the game is on the line.
Courier: What is your favorite part about playing basketball?
Duros: My favorite part about playing basketball is just having those big moment shots and seeing my teammates succeed.
Courier: How long have you been playing basketball?
Duros: I've been playing basketball since around third grade. I grew up in a basketball family, which is funny because I'm a football guy.
Courier: How do you prepare yourself for a game?
Duros: Before every game, I listen to music and go someplace quiet and think about all situations that could possibly happen in the game to prepare myself.
Courier: What is your best basketball moment so far?
Duros: My best moment so far would have to be hitting a momentum-changing 3 and then seeing my teammate, Jejdrique Chavez, getting his best in-game dunk.