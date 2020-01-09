SAFFORD — Robert White, a senior wrestler at Safford high school, took some time to answer Eastern Arizona Courier’s questions about his wrestling career and more.
Q: What made you choose wrestling, and how many years have you been wrestling?
A: Wrestling chose me to tell you the truth — I didn’t choose wrestling; my parents chose it for me. They thought it was the best sport for me at the time and, as it turned out, they were right. Wrestling has helped me with numerous other sports including track and football, and has also taught me both mental and physical toughness. I’ve been wrestling for about eight years now.
Q: What is your favorite part about wrestling?
A: The independence in wrestling — it’s all you. There are no other teammates out on the mat with you; there’s no aid anywhere; it’s just you. You are the offense and the defense anything that you mess up on is on you. I also like how wrestling shows a person's heart, character, and level of dedication. Although wrestling is a very individual-based sport, it also includes team bonding that I like as well. All the conditioning, drills and effort that each team member puts in reflects on the team as a whole.
Q: How do you prepare yourself before you wrestle in a meet?
A: Before I have a match, I start warming up five matches ahead of mine. I usually listen to music as a distraction from the things happening around me such as lights, people talking and the other matches. Before I go into a match I focus just on wrestling, nothing else.
Q: What is the hardest part about wrestling and why.
A: The hardest thing about wrestling is the mental part. I think many people would believe the physical toughness, all the conditioning, and all the wrestling would be the hardest part, but for me, it’s not. The mental part is what makes it hard. You could be the strongest person out there but if you are not mentally tough, you’ll lose every time. Mental strength is what makes wrestling the sport that it is; having your mindset on that win is what gives you the win.
Q: What are your plans after high school?
A: Right now, I have various options and I’m working on narrowing them down.