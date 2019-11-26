THATCHER — Shaylin Lines, a senior cheerleader at Thatcher high school, took some time to answer Eastern Arizona Couriers’ questions about her cheerleading career.
Q: What made you choose to join cheerleading, and how long have you been doing it?
A: I first tried out for spirit-line as an eighth-grader entering high school. So that means this is my fourth year doing cheer. When I decided to try out for cheer, it was because I had always looked up to the cheerleaders when I was younger and wanted to be that example for other little girls. I also thought it would be the best thing to get me out of my shell and experience all that high school has to offer. It’s also the best way I can show my school spirit.
Q. What is your favorite sport to cheer for and why?
A: My favorite sport to cheer for is football. The fans and the student section seem to have so much energy and fun with us cheerleaders.
Q: Have you ever gotten hurt or had any injuries from cheer?
A: I have had my fair share of injuries in cheer, ranging from a concussion to a torn meniscus. There’s also all the bruises and scratches from stunting that never truly heal until the season is over.
Q. What has cheerleading taught you?
A: Cheer has taught me just to be myself and not care what anyone thinks. All that matters is too have fun and enjoy the moment while it lasts.
Q. What is the hardest part about cheer?
A: In my opinion, there isn’t anything too hard except new stunts. But in all seriousness, the hardest part about cheer is all the judgment and stereotyping that comes along with the title. People automatically assume different things, such as you are a stuck-up person once you say you are a member of the cheer squad. Another thing is people don’t notice we are there until we are gone or we mess up. But it’s worth it. I love showing my support for my school.