Registration for Little League closes Jan. 31 Jan 25, 2023 Jan 25, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mount Graham Little League is accepting late registrations for baseball and softball through Jan. 31.Late registrants must pay the regular $55 registration charge plus a $20 late fee.Scholarships and other assistance are available.Register at www.mtgrahamlittleleague.comOpening Day will be on March 25. All teams in all divisions, including softball, will play on this day (only Saturday game of season). Team pictures will also be held prior to each game.For more information, message Mount Graham Little League on Facebook, or email nocryinginbaseball@yahoo.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Baseball Softball Load comments Most Popular Ginaveve's new look to include expanded menu and hours Burst pipe temporarily shuts down Walmart store Youngsters join Duncan Library's 1,000 Book club EAC to end tennis program Katherine Maxon cherishes faith and family as she looks back on 100 years New Clifton mayor enters job ready to serve Safford's American Legion post gets a makeover MIDDLE OF SOMEWHERE Journeys through the past at Germaine's Emporium Free landfill use available during Community Pride Days Judges sought for FBLA student competitions