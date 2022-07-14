Registration open for Gila Valley Youth Football and Cheer BY EA COURIER STAFF Jul 14, 2022 Jul 14, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Online registration is open for Gila Valley Youth Football and Cheer, a non-profit league that provides a fall football and cheer season for all children in the Gila Valley ages 5 to 12.To register, go to GilaValleyFC.Sportngin.com. Email GilaValleyYFC@gmail.com for questions. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cheer Gila Valley Sport Youth Non-profit Football League Season Load comments Most Popular 2-year-old drowns in canal High-speed chase ends in arrest Burglar identified as Morenci man Gun accident wounds man in leg Father, son dead following violent July 4 sequence Kayla O'Connell looking forward to 2nd season at NMSU A troop of one: Morgan Bellamy is Duncan's only Girl Scout Junior Rodeo Series completes second event Morales becomes 1st female superintendent of Morenci Schools Could tiny homes help fill a gap in Thatcher’s rental market?